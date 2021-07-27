Krunal Pandya tests positive as India's second T20I against Lanka postponed

The match will now be played on Wednesday if the rest of the players test negative

With all-rounder Krunal Pandya testing positive for Covid-19, Tuesday’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed.

The match will now be played on Wednesday if the rest of the players test negative.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," a BCCI statement said.

"The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad."

Krunal's test result puts a question mark on opener Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav who were set to travel to England as replacement players for the Test series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday informed that the selectors had named Shaw and Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan were ruled out of the England Test series due to injuries.