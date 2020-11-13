Krunal Pandya stopped at Mumbai Airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
Krunal recently featured for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the IPL.
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been stopped at Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables while returning from UAE.
"Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables," DRI sources said.
Krunal recently featured for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held in UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side won their fifth IPL title on Tuesday after defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals of the tournament. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.
The all-rounder has played 71 matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was the player of the match in the IPL 2017 final and had helped Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergiant to claim their third title.
In this year's IPL, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul won the Orange Cap while Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap.
Rabada finished with 30 wickets from 17 matches, while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the tournament with second-most wickets (27) this season.
