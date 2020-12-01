Kolkata Knight Riders invest in US Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket, featuring six city-based franchises, is aiming to launch in 2022, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America
The Indian Premier League’s Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, have become a key partner in the bid to launch Major League Cricket in the United States, the team said on Tuesday.
The two-time IPL champions have signed on for a ‘long-term strategic partnership (that) will include financial investment and significant expertise’, a statement said.
Major League Cricket, featuring six city-based franchises, is aiming to launch in 2022, bringing “world-class T20 cricket to America for the very first time”, it added.
“For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA,” Khan said in the statement.
“We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success.”
The announcement did not say whether the Knight Riders will hold a controlling stake in the new Twenty20 league whose parent company, American Cricket Enterprises, aims to bring in top players from around the world.
ACE last month said an unused baseball stadium in Texas will be converted into a permanent cricket venue as part of plans to bring the T20 World Cup to America by 2031.
Efforts to popularise cricket in the United States have been sporadic. In 2015, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Australian spin legend Shane Warne played an All-Stars series in New York, Houston and Los Angeles.
In September, American fast bowler Ali Khan joined up with the Knight Riders at the IPL in UAE, but was unable to play because of injury.
Khan, 29, played a key role in the US gaining ODI status at the World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia last year.
-
Global Sports
Grosjean to spend another night in hospital, keen ...
Grosjean, who is out of a drive and set to leave Formula One next... READ MORE
-
News
Diego Maradona: When the legend celebrated the...
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) released a rare video of Maradona... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India’s Iyer backs bowlers to come good,...
Australia handsomely beat India in the first two matches of the 50-... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, to miss...
By missing Sakhir, the penultimate race on the calendar, Hamilton... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews