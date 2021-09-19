Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season
Kohli has yet to lead RCB to an IPL title
Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the 2021 season, the player said on Sunday.
Kohli this week also gave up the captaincy of India’s Twenty20 side to manage his immense workload, saying he would not continue in the role after this year’s World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” said Kohli on RCB’s Twitter handle.
“I spoke to the management this evening. This was something that was on my mind... I needed the space to refresh, regroup and be absolutely clear in how to move forward.”
Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper full time in 2013, has yet to lead the side to an IPL title.
“RCB is going to go through a transitional phase with a big auction coming up next year... I’ve made it to clear to the management that I cannot think of being in any other team than RCB,” added the 32-year-old.
RCB take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Monday in their first game since the resumption of the 2021 season.
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL...
Kohli has yet to lead RCB to an IPL title READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Gaikwad’s 88-knock propels CSK to ...
Gaikwad and Jadeja played innings of 88 and 26 respectively for the... READ MORE
-
Football
High-flying Brighton earn 2-1 victory over...
The Foxes had the ball in the net twice more before the final whistle ... READ MORE
-
Football
Lingard, De Gea earn dramatic late win for...
Manchester United are second in the Premier League standings with 13... READ MORE
-
Education
Reading challenge winners to be announced tomorrow
The event will also be graced by the presence of Sheikh Mohammed READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Sharjah: Guidelines for social...
Only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Rare orchid named after Sheikha Fatima
The pavilion is considered to be one of the greenest pavilions at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Residents rush to get booster shot before...
Once the deadline passes, residents without a booster shot will see a ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies