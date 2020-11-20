Kohli ‘irreplaceable’ for India, says Border
Kohli will leave the tour after the first of four Tests
India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to take paternity leave will give Australia a key advantage in the upcoming Test series, according to former Australian skipper Allan Border.
Kohli will leave the tour after the first of four Tests, due to start in Adelaide on December 17, for the birth of his first child with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.
“I think that is a big ‘out’ for India,” Border told The Times of India newspaper.
“He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and as a leader,” he added.
India are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.
Kohli led India to their first Test series win in Australia on their last tour in 2018-19. But the home side were without batting stars Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving one-year bans for ball-tampering.
Border said he was “very confident” of Australia’s chances this time around, predicting a 2-1 win thanks to their quality bowling attack and batting line-up strengthened by Smith and Warner.
He said India could also struggle with the mental fatigue of spending weeks in “bubble” conditions so far from home. But he said the biggest factor would be Kohli’s absence.
“I love the way he plays his game — he wears his heart on his sleeve,” Border said. “I like his aggression and passion for the game. India as a team will miss that.
-
Cricket
Australia sells out India matches, positive news...
Australia will host the tourists in three Twenty20 matches and three... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Wouldn’t have even looked at Dhoni if he...
The former skipper was also praised by the then Pakistan president... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rohit’s absence will help Australia: Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell sounded out a warning for his IPL teammates that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India, ...
Cummins is one of the 11 Australian players currently quarantining READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews