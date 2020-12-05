Kohli, Bumrah among Lara’s best of this era
Among the five best West Indians of his era, Lara named Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper and Chris Gayle
Indians Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli feature in Brian Lara’s lists of five best batsmen and bowlers of this era.
The former West Indies captain listed Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, England’s Joe Root, South African AB de Villiers, and Australia’s Steve Smith as the best batsmen of this era on his Instagram account, although he did not rank them.
Among bowlers, Lara mentioned Bumrah, England’s Jofra Archer and James Anderson, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as the best five in the present era.
Lara also mentioned the five best batsmen and bowlers he played against. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid are the best batsmen while Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Waqar Younis, Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath as the best bowlers he faced.
Lara also listed the best West Indies cricketers of all time. This list of five includes George Headley, Everton Weekes, Garfield Sobers, Vivian Richards, and Malcolm Marshall.
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews