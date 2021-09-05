Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

KL Rahul fined 15% of match fee for dissent

Reuters/London
Filed on September 5, 2021
India's KL Rahul reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. — AFP

The batsman made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him out


India opener KL Rahul was fined 15% of his match fee for protesting against the umpire’s decision during his dismissal in the fourth Test against England, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

Rahul was on 46 on the third day in India’s second innings on Saturday when England reviewed against the umpire’s on-field decision for a caught behind appeal off the seam bowling from James Anderson.

The batsman made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him out.

He was found guilty of breaching the ICC’s code of conduct relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”, the world cricket governing body said in a statement.

The ICC said there was no need for a formal hearing as Rahul accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/danube-team-take-top-honours macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 