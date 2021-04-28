Kevin Pietersen's suggestion to award 12 runs for 100-metre six draws flak

Former England bowler Darren Gough replied to KP's post by saying: 'You lost the plot!'

The game of cricket, especially T20 cricket, is heavily in favour of batsmen and stacked against the bowlers.

And former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has made an astonishing and revolutionary suggestion, which he believes will make the format more exciting.

Pietersen, one of the most explosive batsmen during his heyday, felt that the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should look into awarding double the runs for a six, if it travels beyond 100 metres.

I want an addition to the rules in T20 cricket!

Or, @englandcricket can do it in the 100.



If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100m, I want a 12 awarded! @ICC — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 27, 2021

The 40-year-old, now a commentator and an avid golfer, suggested that both the cricketing bodies should consider awarding 12 runs if a batsman hits a six beyond 100 metres.

Pietersen believed that the radical move will keep the team chasing, in with a chance till the very end and would ensure that the game doesn’t finish earlier.

He also said that apart from the chasing team benefiting from it, television broadcasters could add a new revenue stream from these maximums.

The pluses for a 12, for a shot that travels over 100m:

1. No game is really over till it’s over.

2. It adds real excitement.

3. Broadcasters have new equations around possibilities of 12s being hit.

4. New revenue stream as they can be sponsored.



Watch this space...! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 27, 2021

Pietersen made his suggestions in a couple of tweets on Tuesday.

"I want an addition to the rules in T20 cricket! Or, @englandcricket can do it in the 100. If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100m, I want a 12 awarded! @ICC," tweeted Pietersen.

In another tweet, Pietersen gave a low down on the benefits, saying that it will add real excitement to the game and no match will be over until it is over.

"The pluses for a 12, for a shot that travels over 100m: 1. No game is really over till it's over. 2. It adds real excitement. 3. Broadcasters have new equations around possibilities of 12s being hit. 4. New revenue stream as they can be sponsored. Watch this space...!" he added.

But his suggestion got a thumbs-down from social media users with bowlers not taking kindly to it. Former England bowler Darren Gough replied to his post by saying: “You lost the plot!”

Meanwhile, Pietersen’s former teammate Ravi Bopara tweeted: “U would need to put a boundary rope over the crowd”

To Pietersen’s second post, Gough tweeted: “Do you have no feelings for how this makes a bowler feel? Going for a 12” to which Pietersen replied: “None at all!”

Gough replied to that by saying: “Thought so! What about -12 for a batter getting a 0.” To which, Pietersen replied: “How about, watch this space.......”