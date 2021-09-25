Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup
Jayawardene will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka's Under-19 team for five months as they prepare for next year's World Cup
Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed the national team’s consultant for the first round of next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, the country’s cricket board said.
Jayawardene, Sri Lanka’s second-highest scorer in Test cricket after Kumar Sangakkara, will join the team in UAE after the Indian Premier League, where he is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.
The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from Oct. 17. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are in Group A and begin their World Cup campaign against Namibia in Abu Dhabi. Ireland and the Netherlands are the other teams in the group.
Jayawardene, 44, will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka’s Under-19 team for five months as they prepare for next year’s World Cup.
“We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U-19 team is going to help the players immensely,” said Ashley De Silva, chief executive of Sri Lanka Cricket.
Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.
-
Cricket
England players had no role in Pakistan pullout...
Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), which represents England's... READ MORE
-
Sports
Final Russian GP practice cancelled due to rain,...
Race stewards said in a statement that the decision had been taken... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Royals face tough test against Capitals
In the absence of Archer and Stokes, RR's bowling is weak READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Punjab look for answers against...
It is likely that the talismanic Chris Gayle, dropped from the first... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Countdown begins for world's largest space ...
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress will be held at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline