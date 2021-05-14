Jasprit Bumrah credits Shane Bond for his success as a bowler

It is under Bond's guidance at the Mumbai Indians that Bumrah has now become one of the most feared bowlers in the world

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that he shares a great relationship with Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond and that the former Kiwi fast bowler has constantly helped him evolve as a bowler.

Bumrah, India’s leading fast bowler, says he was always fascinated by Bond who made a quite an impact despite injuries limiting his time in international cricket.

Bond played only 18 Tests in his career, but managed to take 87 wickets at a brilliant average of 22.09 with five five-wicket hauls.

The Kiwi also played 82 ODIs, taking 147 wickets at 22.88.

“I met him for the first time in 2015. As a child I had seen him bowl and was always very fascinated with how he used to bowl for New Zealand and how he used to operate. When I met him over here it was a good experience. He helped me a lot to open my mind to different things that I could try on the cricket field. That was very good and that relationship has only got better each and every year,” Bumrah said.

“I always try to talk to him, even when I am not here and with the Indian team. It has been a good journey and hopefully every year, I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling. He has played a major role in that. It’s been a great relationship and hopefully this continues for many years to come.”