- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Jamieson wants to learn Hindi from me: Chahal
Chahal was referring to an incident during India's 2020 tour of New Zealand in which Guptill was heard using a Hindi swear word at Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal joked that his teammate and New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson wants to learn Hindi from him, just as Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill did.
Chahal was referring to an incident during India's 2020 tour of New Zealand in which Guptill was heard using a Hindi swear word at Chahal.
"After @martyguptill31, now @kylejamieson_ wants to learn Hindi from me," said Chahal in a caption to an image of him with Jamieson that he posted on his Instagram handle.
Guptill replied to the post saying: "But you only taught me naughty words."
RCB on Friday fell to their second defeat of the season, losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 34 runs. PBKS captain KL Rahul smashed 91 off 57 balls while spinner Harpreet Brar took three wickets, including that of RCB captain Virat Kohli.
-
Cricket
Jamieson wants to learn Hindi from me: Chahal
Chahal was referring to an incident during India's 2020 tour of New... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Chahal's place not under scanner: RCB coach...
Katich reasoned that Punjab spinners got a track which became slower... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Williamson replaces Warner as SRH captain
West Indies captain Jason Holder is likely to replace Warner in the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli will start scoring hundreds soon: Pakistan...
Muhammad Yousuf holds the world record for scoring most Test runs in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr
The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day