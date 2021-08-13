It's the best I have seen KL Rahul bat, says Rohit
Rohit and Rahul provided India with a solid start as they stitched a century-run stand for the opening wicket
India opener Rohit Sharma lavished praise on KL Rahul after the batsman hit a dazzling century against England on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday.
Rohit and Rahul provided India with a solid start as they stitched a century-run stand for the opening wicket. While Rohit was not able to get to the three-figure mark, Rahul scored an unbeaten 127 as India dominated the day against England.
“It’s the best I have seen KL (Rahul) bat. He was very much in control from ball one and at no given point it looked like he was confused or was thinking too much,” said Rohit in a virtual press conference after the end of the day’s play.
“Today was his day and he really made it count. He was very clear with his plans and when you trust your plans, it definitely works,” he added.
On the eve of the first Test, Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the game. Rahul stepped up to the occasion and led India’s charge in the opening Test.
“Honestly, there was no discussion as KL was not supposed to play the first game and Mayank was supposed to play that game,” said Rohit.
“Unfortunately, he (Mayank) got hit on his head and he missed out due to concussion and then only KL stepped in,” he added.
Talking about his partnership with Rahul, Rohit said,” Once we went out to bat, we were discussing what we need to do and things like that. Yes, it’s the first time I have opened with KL in Test cricket but I have batted with him a number of times. We know each other’s games, we understand each other’s game.”
Rahul’s unbeaten ton and Rohits’ classy 83-run knock helped India take the opening day honours at the Home of Cricket.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings depart ...
The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down... READ MORE
-
Football
Lukaku seals return to Chelsea for club-record...
Chelsea didn’t disclose the fee in a statement announcing the... READ MORE
-
Football
French season marches on as fans await Messi...
Messi told a news conference on Wednesday that it’s up to PSG... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rahul century puts India on top against England...
Rahul reached stumps on 127 not out to complete a dominant day for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,215 Covid-19 cases, 1,390...
The country has conducted 69 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai eases rules; capacity, timings...
Effective from Thursday, August 12, hotels can operate at full... READ MORE
-
Government
Pakistan: UAE envoy pays tribute to Jinnah ahead...
Al Zaabi pays rich tributes to the 'great leader' and Pakistan. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid travel ban: Free Saudi visit visa extension ...
Saudi had announced free visa extension for residents and stranded... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Veteran actor Durdana Butt dies at 83