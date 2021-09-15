IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI

Fans will be back in the stadium when the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in UAE on September 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday.

Five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians will take on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first game on September 19.

This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation.

Fans can buy tickets from September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.