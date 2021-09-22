IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad's T. Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19; six close contacts isolated
Today's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead as scheduled.
Sunrisers Hyderabad player T. Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 in a scheduled RT-PCR test, the Indian Premier League authorities said on Wednesday.
The player, currently asymptomatic, has isolated himself from the rest of the squad.
The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:
> Vijay Shankar - Player
> Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
> Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
> Anjana Vannan - Doctor
> Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
> Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler
The rest of the contingent, including the close contacts, underwent RT-PCR tests at 5am local time this morning and the test reports are negative.
As a result, Wednesday's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, as scheduled.
