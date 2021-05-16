- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL helped get my rhythm back after injury layoff: Shami
Shami was hit on the elbow by a delivery from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins while batting during the opening Test in Adelaide in December
India pace bowler Mohammed Shami has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him get his "rhythm back" after a long injury layoff.
Shami was hit on the elbow by a delivery from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins while batting during the opening Test in Adelaide in December. He was ruled out of the rest of the series as well as the home England series that followed.
"The experience over the years has helped me learn to look after my body. I know how much training is needed, how to keep myself hydrated etc -- all these factors must have also helped," Shami told Gulf News.
On his return to action after four months, Shami did well for Punjab Kings in IPL14, picking up eight wickets in as many matches.
Shami is looking forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month in England and the five-match Test series against host England in August-September.
Asked what his strategy would be during the gruelling series in England, the 30-year-old said, "I do not believe in overthinking about what my approach will be. I found my rhthym back in the IPL and the rest, of course, depends on the conditions."
Shami, who is now 20 wickets shy of becoming the fifth India pacer to reach 200 wickets in Test matches, after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, said he is not setting any targets on the England tour.
"No point in planning. Who would have thought the pandemic would virtually destroy two years of our lives? I prefer to take it by each series or tournament as the case may be."
-
Cricket
IPL helped get my rhythm back after injury...
Shami was hit on the elbow by a delivery from Australian fast bowler... READ MORE
-
Football
Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling ...
The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the... READ MORE
-
Football
Napoli beat Fiorentina to keep Champions League...
Juventus play their final game at Bologna desperate to avoid missing... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine
Paine recently received backlash from fans for saying that the India... READ MORE
-
News
ATM: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes everyone to Dubai
About 62 countries are taking part in the biggest tourism event of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from...
Authorities have revealed plans to resume tourism activities. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5...
Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore to shut schools from Wednesday
The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted ... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
16 May 2021
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued