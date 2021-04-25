IPL 2021: Why some players sparkle in new teams

A good captain is maybe what you needed, a leader who saw a champion in you and had a brief for you that worked in line with your aspirations

Transfer of residence for a few players has seen their stocks go through the roof at this year’s IPL. In a new environment, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris are playing with great freedom.

At times, change of scenery might do you a power of good.

Having spent time in one dug out for seasons, you can grow bored by the sameness of the task and of the situation.

Garnish that with a masala of bitterness at being underused and unappreciated and your existence becomes flavourless.

The pressure to perform, like the sword of Damocles, was always accompanying you to the crease. You are desperate to look for a get out card because you are done!

But it’s not always gloom and doom scenario that pushes you to disengage and look for a transfer. As a cricketer you want to challenge yourself too, a new team where creativity is encouraged, where you feel incredibly open and boundaryless, where every day you have to expand your talent to win matches.

For Glenn Maxwell, RCB have been the wind beneath his wings. A new batting position, a better role and a new habitat have worked magic. There is this air of confidence in his batting and swagger in his walk that stems from how his talent is being valued and used.

Then Chris Morris, an all-rounder with considerable skills, has made IPL headlines for the price tags he has had to carry over the years.

But for the first time in many a moon, Morris is being rated for his delivery service. What a contrasting result for him at this year’s IPL.

He was oscillating between injuries and the bench at RCB. And here he is today, picking up 4/23 for RR against KKR . His batting in the death overs is beginning to come through as well which makes him an irresistible force this year.

Moeen Ali was almost a forgotten all-rounder that produced some soulless cricket at RCB. But CSK has made him into a credible face again. Batting at no3 is allowing his silky timing to be on view for a length of period. His off spin is knocking over batsmen.

Life, it seems, has a heartbeat again! Trust in their talent is what has propelled these players to glory.