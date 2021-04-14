- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Why Shah Rukh Khan is very disappointed
KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has responded to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet
A disappointed Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, apologised to his fans on Twitter for its 10-run loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!” he tweeted.
Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021
Andre Russell, the KKR all-rounder responded: "Yeah, I support that tweet but at the end of the day the game of cricket... you are not sure until it's over.” The West Indian cricketer had got five wickets in just two overs earlier, but failed to hit boundaries in the last five overs. He was also dropped twice.
Not the ideal result, but we take our positives and keep moving forward @NitishRana_27 @Russell12A @patcummins30 @RealShubmanGill #KKRvMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/w0uBWNfGj1— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2021
“I think we are still confident, we still played some good cricket and I am proud of the boys,” he added. “You know, we are definitely disappointed but it's not the end of the road, it's only the second game and we are going to learn from it.”
He said it was a game of cricket. “I have played hundreds of T20 games and I have seen games where teams cruise in on the driver's seat and then suddenly lose a few wickets, new batters come in and struggle to get away and that's what happened tonight.”
