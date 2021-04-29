- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Why Fleming ranks Jadeja among the world's most versatile players
Jadeja has been one of the top players for the Chennai Super Kings this season
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming praised all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who came into the 2021 IPL after missing months of cricket following an injury in Australia, and said he was close to attaining peak of his powers.
Jadeja has been one of the top players for the Chennai Super Kings this season, with the team times champions occupying the top spot in the points table after winning five of their six matches in the tournament so far.
"We don't have a leadership group. He (Jadeja) is a key member of the side. He is without doubt close to the peak of his powers. He's still working very hard," Fleming said.
"Our doubts were around his lack of cricket coming into the tournament, so we had to work really hard to get him up to speed. He did that through hitting a lot of balls and training very hard and he got up to speed really quickly," he added.
The CSK coach also described Jadeja as one of the most versatile players in the world.
"We think he’s one of the most versatile players in the world, in T20 in particular, but in other formats too. We're lucky to have him right now in his prime and he forms the core of the middle-order and allows a lot of options within the team with his skill-set," Fleming added.
The CSK coach said Ruturaj Gaikwad has come up as a fine Indian talent and established himself.
"We have rated him (Ruturaj) highly for a long time. One of the setbacks he was having with Covid last year created a little bit of delay in introducing him at the right spot,” he said.
"But now, he is there and has established himself. He is a fine Indian talent. We are really excited about having him and what he is doing for us."
Fleming said a change in attitude brought with it a change of fortunes for his franchise, which endured a forgettable IPL last year, and their focus this season has been on playing a faster brand of cricket.
CSK have been on a roll this year and their fifth consecutive triumph came on Wednesday night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"It was tough in the UAE (the last IPL''s venue). We had a pretty bad run. A lot of things went against us, which we didn't make too much of at the time," Fleming said.
"We made some changes around our attitude towards what we were doing, and then we were really sure what style we wanted to play going into this year's IPL," he added.
"We needed to play a faster game, we needed to keep evolving if we were not in Chennai. And that's what we are trying to do; we are not the finished product by any means, but we're playing well at the moment."
Fleming said the last season had its share of lessons for the franchise, which failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the league's inception.
"...in the off season we just looked at players that could fit in and do a job - not just in Chennai but in conditions that were still a bit foreign. The attitude change as well," he pointed out.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Umpires Menon, Reiffel pull out of event
Menon left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured...
The visitors will also be without frontline seamer Mohammad Abbas READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tennis: World No. 1 Djokovic pulls out of Madrid...
Djokovic was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Daily Covid-19 tests for Tokyo Olympics athletes
A decision on whether to allow domestic spectators will be taken in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
17 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli