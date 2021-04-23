IPL 2021: When a ‘Gayle Storm’ hit Bengaluru

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle had blitzed an unbeaten 175 in the IPL, on this day in 2013

As the reigning Mumbai Indians took on the Punjab Kings at the Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, the mind went back to that night eight years ago when a ‘Gayle Storm’ hit Bengaluru.

On this day in 2013, the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle smashed the highest individual score in the format. The towering Jamaican, who was playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore back then, blitzed his way to an unbeaten 175 from just 66 deliveries, during which he biffed an astonishing 17 sixes and 13 boundaries, against the Pune Warriors. That majestic knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium saw RCB rack up 263-5, the highest total in the IPL, and they went on to triumph by a mammoth 130 runs.

Gayle and Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan were involved in a stellar 167-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Gayle, now playing for the Punjab Kings, his third IPL franchise, has set a slew of records in the format and in the most popular franchise cricket competition. The 41-year-old is the first cricketer to rack up 10,000 in the format. He has 13,796 runs in 420 T20 matches and 412 innings, with 22 hundreds and 86 fifties. He has smashed 1061 boundaries and 1012 sixes.

Gayle also has 352 sixes, the most in the IPL, 112 more than former RCB colleague AB de Villiers.

