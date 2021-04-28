- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Warner reaches a slew of landmarks
The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain becomes fourth player to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket and first to 50 fifties in the tournament
When the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi in Match 23 of the IPL, David Warner reached a slew of landmarks on Wednesday night.
The Australian, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, became the fourth player after West Indian pair Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 34-year-old, who went on to make 57 from 55 balls with three boundaries and two sixes, also became the first player to reach 50 fifties in the tournament. His two sixes during the innings saw Warner reach 201 sixes.
Congratulations to @SunRisers captain @davidwarner31 for becoming the first batsman to register 50 half-centuries in #VIVOIPL https://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/YPkcphuLv5— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021
Warner is fourth on the list of players with most runs in the IPL behind Royals Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina of the Chennai Super Kings and Shikhar Dhawan of the Delhi Capitals.
He has played 148 matches and accumulated 5447 runs with four hundreds and his highest being 126.
Warner is also eighth on the list of most sixes behind Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians and Suresh Raina of the Chennai Super Kings.
