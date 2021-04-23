- EVENTS
IPL 2021 video: Man City coach Guardiola thanks Kohli for RCB jersey
RCB have got off to a flying start in the IPL, having won their first four matches
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said receiving a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey Virat Kohli has inspired him to learn the rules of cricket.
"It's time to finally learn cricket's rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB," said Guardiola in an Instagram post along with a video of him holding up the jersey.
Kohli played a key role in their latest win with the bat, putting up an unbeaten 181-run opening partnership with Devdutt Padikkal to help them beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets on Thursday.
Padikkal scored his maiden century and ended unbeaten on 101 off 52 balls while Kohli was not out on 72 off 47 balls.
Guardiola's Man City have been the dominant team in England's Premier League this season. With five games left to play in the season, City are on 77 points and lead second-placed local rivals Manchester United by 11 points.
