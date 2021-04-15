IPL 2021: Unadkat bounces back to dismiss Delhi's top three

The Royals had released him after the 2019 edition but bought him and retained him for this season

Rajasthan Royals left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who had a poor IPL season last year, agonisingly came close to taking a hat trick against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Thursday, but missed out.

The 29-year-old from Porbandar had replaced Shreyas Gopal for this game and had opener Prithvi Shaw caught by another entrant in the line-up — David Miller, off the last ball of the second over.

Unadkat then returned to see the back of the other opener Shikhar Dhawan with the southpaw edging to skipper and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, off the first ball of the fourth over. Unadkat, who had led the Indian attack at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, almost got that hat trick but it was too good a ball perhaps with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant beaten while attempting to drive it through the covers.

Nonetheless, he did get a third in his next over, using his variations well to take a return catch off Ajinkya Rahane, to wipe off the top order. Unadkat finishes with figures of 4-0-15-3.

Unadkat had been bought by the Rajasthan Royals for $1.17 million after he had a great season in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiants, snapping up 24 wickets from 12 games. But he felt the pressure of the price tag and managed just 11 wickets in 15 games for the Royals.

