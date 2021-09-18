IPL 2021: Tried sitting on balcony to get acclimatised to conditions, says Pant
Coming off a long tour of the United Kingdom, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant sought to get acclimatised to the UAE's extreme heat by spending time on the balcony of his hotel room during the mandatory quarantine.
However, it was still not comfortable when he did his first training session on Friday ahead of the IPL's resumption.
Pant said that he is currently focussing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE.
"It's pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But, it still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here.
"I'm just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatised to the conditions in 2-3 days," Pant said in a release issued by Delhi Capitals.
The wicketkeeper-batsman said that the team will look to continue its brilliant performance from the first half of the IPL 2021 season.
The Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches.
"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year," said Pant.
He has also expressed his excitement about meeting his teammates after completing his quarantine period.
"It's really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It's been great meeting the teammates here in training."
Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22, in their first match on resumption.
