IPL 2021: The Pandyas’ gesture in fight against Covid-19 in India

They will donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India

With India grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, help has been pouring in from all corners of the globe. And cricketers too, who are playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) too are doing their bit.

After Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, got things rolling by donating $50,000 in India’s battle against pandemic, the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — too are making a difference.

The Pandya brothers, who play for five-time champions the Mumbai Indians, along with their mother Nalini, are donating 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India.

“We all understand the kind of situation which is going on in our country. It has been difficult. My gratitude towards all the frontliners, medical staff, police, all the individuals who have come up with a helping hand and making sure that we fight this battle,” Hardik Pandya told the host broadcaster on Saturday.

“So, Krunal, myself and my whole family, especially my mother as well, we were finding ways on how we can do our bit. So, we have decided that we are going to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs little support. We all understand it is difficult so we want to show our gratitude and support and just wanted to tell you that you are always there in our prayers,” he added.

India is in the grip of a second wave of epic proportions with more than 300,000 cases daily. Friday saw 401,993 cases being recorded and 3,523 deaths.

Apart from Cummins, West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran, who plays for the Punjab Kings, is contributing a part of his IPL salary.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat will be donating 10 percent of his IPL salary. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan too have made substantial contributions, while some of the franchises like Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings too have come up with a helping hand.

Australian Cricket Media Association too have made a generous donation to the Give Foundation.

