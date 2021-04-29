Cricket
IPL 2021: Take full responsibility for the way I batted, says Warner

ANI/PTI/New Delhi
Filed on April 29, 2021
David Warner made 57 off 55 balls against the Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI)

After a seven-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took responsibility for his slow knock of 57 off 55 balls which reduced the team’s total by 20-30 runs.

A late onslaught from Kane Williamson (26*) and fifties from Manish Pandey (61) and Warner guided SRH to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwads blistering 75-run knock and a fifty from Faf du Plessis (56) helped CSK chase down the target with nine balls to spare.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted. I batted slow and hit the fielders. The way Manish (Pandey) batted was exceptional. Kane (Williamson) and Kedar (Jadhav) got us to a respectable total, but at the end of the day, I take full responsibility," said Warner.

"Probably 15 good shots to fielders and they are the ones that make or break the innings. At the end of the day, I took too many balls," he said feeling sorry for himself and the team.

Warner credited CSK openers Gaikwad (75) and Du Plesiss (56) for making it a one-sided contest.

"We fought well to the end, but the two (CSK) openers batted well. I'm not too sure. Felt like you could squeeze a bit after those wickets but they were always ahead in the game," he said.

Asked about Kane Williamson's batting order, the Australian said: "He was going to bat 4 and at the end of the day, we soaked up too many balls."

"At the end of the day, he bats at 4 and that's his job. I think we have a day game here as well. 170 is par during the night, but we need to be positive. We're a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this but we will be up and about."




