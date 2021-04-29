IPL 2021: Take full responsibility for the way I batted, says Warner

After a seven-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took responsibility for his slow knock of 57 off 55 balls which reduced the team’s total by 20-30 runs.

A late onslaught from Kane Williamson (26*) and fifties from Manish Pandey (61) and Warner guided SRH to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwads blistering 75-run knock and a fifty from Faf du Plessis (56) helped CSK chase down the target with nine balls to spare.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted. I batted slow and hit the fielders. The way Manish (Pandey) batted was exceptional. Kane (Williamson) and Kedar (Jadhav) got us to a respectable total, but at the end of the day, I take full responsibility," said Warner.

"Probably 15 good shots to fielders and they are the ones that make or break the innings. At the end of the day, I took too many balls," he said feeling sorry for himself and the team.

"We fought well to the end, but the two (CSK) openers batted well. I'm not too sure. Felt like you could squeeze a bit after those wickets but they were always ahead in the game," he said.

Asked about Kane Williamson's batting order, the Australian said: "He was going to bat 4 and at the end of the day, we soaked up too many balls."

"At the end of the day, he bats at 4 and that's his job. I think we have a day game here as well. 170 is par during the night, but we need to be positive. We're a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this but we will be up and about."