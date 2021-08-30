IPL 2021: Sundar to miss RCB's remaining matches in UAE
Bengal cricketer Akash Deep will replace Sundar in the remainder of the IPL
All-rounder Washington Sundar was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL starting in UAE on September 19.
Sundar’s finger injury has not healed completely and he could not clear the fitness test at the NCA. Washington, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, had travelled to England with the Indian squad but returned to the country after injuring his finger while playing in a county game that served as a practice game for the visitors.
The 21-year-old Sundar, who is an off-spinner and a useful batsman, had turned up for the county side and was hit by India pacer Mohammed Siraj.
"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury," the IPL franchise said in a statement.
Bengal cricketer Akash Deep, who is a net bowler with the franchise, has been named as a replacement for the remainder of the IPL.
Sources told PTI that Sundar appeared in a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru a few days back but could not clear it.
The World Twenty20 is slated to begin immediately after the conclusion of the IPL and it is yet to be seen if Sundar is picked in the Indian squad without playing a single IPL game.
