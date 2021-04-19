- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Stokes trolls Gavaskar for commentary
They had different opinions on a bouncer by Rabada
All-rounder Ben Stokes took a shot at the commentary for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium.
"Commentator: "Such a poor bouncer,if you want to bowl a bouncer it must be over Off Stump" REPLAY: bouncer line directly over Off Stump Me: (facepalm emoji)" Stokes tweeted on Sunday.
The incident that Stokes was referring to happened in the 11th over of the PBKS innings in which DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada conceded 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal hit two sixes in the over while PBKS captain KL Rahul hit one off the third ball.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said at the time in the commentary box that Rabada needed to bowl his bouncers over the off stump.
"This is a poor delivery because if you are going to bowl the bouncer, you have got to bowl it around the off stump," said Gavaskar. Replays showed that the ball was indeed soaring above the off stump and Rahul got into position early to hook it over backward square.
PBKS scored 195/4 but eventually lost the match by six wickets with 10 balls to spare due to Shikhar Dhawan's 92 off 49 balls.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Stokes trolls Gavaskar for commentary
They had different opinions on a bouncer by Rabada READ MORE
-
Football
PSG, Bayern the big names missing from Super...
The Super League has signed up 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Zimbabwe must be 'almost flawless' to rattle...
Bruised by four heavy losses to Afghanistan across two formats in Abu ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Wasn't too stressed about low scores,...
Mayank had scored 14 and 0 against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch