IPL 2021: Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

Smith had penned an emotional note for wife Dani Willis before he left the Australian shores on Thursday to join the Delhi Capitals camp.

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday arrived at the team hotel here in Mumbai and will be spending a week in quarantine.

Taking to Twitter Delhi Capitals wrote, “2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49 #YehHaiNayiDilli.”

“Thanks for seeing me off at the airport @dani_willis I love you and am going to miss you lots! See you soon @delhicapitals,” Smith had captioned the post on Instagram.

Ahead of their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals has suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the DC camp confirmed the development. “Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed,” the source said.