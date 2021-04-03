- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
Smith had penned an emotional note for wife Dani Willis before he left the Australian shores on Thursday to join the Delhi Capitals camp.
Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday arrived at the team hotel here in Mumbai and will be spending a week in quarantine.
Taking to Twitter Delhi Capitals wrote, “2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49 #YehHaiNayiDilli.”
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2021
Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49 #YehHaiNayiDilli @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/51IfI2OjGI
Smith had penned an emotional note for wife Dani Willis before he left the Australian shores on Thursday to join the Delhi Capitals camp.
“Thanks for seeing me off at the airport @dani_willis I love you and am going to miss you lots! See you soon @delhicapitals,” Smith had captioned the post on Instagram.
Ahead of their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals has suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the DC camp confirmed the development. “Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed,” the source said.
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police arrest 10 involved in violent brawl...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch