IPL 2021: SRH bowl out Punjab Kings for 120
Gayle was out leg-before to Rashid Khan
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21 in four overs), put up an inspired performance to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 120 in an Indian Premier League match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
Khaleel got the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Fabian Allen while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24 in four overs) removed Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda to leave the Punjab franchise reeling.
PBKS lost their skipper KL Rahul early, the opener falling to his India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal tried to resurrect the innings but two successive wickets -- of Agarwal, who was caught at mid-wicket, and Nicholas Pooran, who was run out -- set them back.
Soon dangerman Gayle was out leg-before to Rashid Khan (1/17 in four overs) as PBKS were reduced to 47 for four in the ninth over.
The hopes of a recovery rested on the shoulders of Deepak Hooda (13 off 11) and Moises Henriques (14 off 17) but both couldn't build on the start and fell to the left-arm spin of Sharma with the Aussie getting out stumped.
Shahrukh Khan (22 off 17) tried to take PBKS to a respectable total but he was caught at deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the penultimate over. With his departure, the hopes of PBKS reaching close to 140 were dashed.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 120 all out in 19.4 overs (M Agarwal 22, S Khan 22, K Ahmed 3/22, A Sharma 2/24) vs SunRisers Hyderabad.
