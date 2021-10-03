IPL 2021: Spotlight on KKR's fielding and misfiring middle-order
Fortunately, KKR's match tonight is against the bottom-placed Hyderabad who are wallowing in mediocrity and defeats
Kolkata Knight Riders were the best performing side in the second phase along with Chennai Super Kings. But the two-time champions surprisingly stumbled against Punjab Kings the other night, opening up the race for the fourth spot in the playoffs.
Tied with PBKS and Mumbai Indians on 10 points, the Knight Riders face a must-win match against the already eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
A last-over defeat, especially when the team is expected to win, can drain players emotionally. Motivation can slacken and self-belief can come down a crucial notch or two.
Fortunately, KKR’s match tonight is against the bottom-placed Hyderabad who are wallowing in mediocrity and defeats.
There is not much that KKR have to revise in terms of tactics. But they will certainly have to sharpen up in the field. The middle-order needs to provide healthy support too. The top 4 in batting have been productive, but their lower-order hasn’t really managed to do the job.
Skipper Eoin Morgan’s lack of runs also remains a major concern. Having scored just 17 runs in four IPL matches in UAE, the England captain will be desperate to regain his touch ahead of the T20 World Cup (October 17-November 14).
Dinesh Karthik hasn’t got many overs of batting. If the big-hitting Andre Russell is still unfit, Morgan and Karthik have greater responsibility on their shoulders.
Against Punjab, Lockie Ferguson’s absence (because of a niggle) also hurt KKR. The Kiwi pacer is a white-ball specialist with a bagful of improvisations that have helped KKR enormously in the middle and death overs. KKR’s real strength in bowling, however, comes from their two wonderful spinners — Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer has been the toast of not just his team, but of the second phase, batting with aplomb. In the last couple of games, Iyer has also shown fine bowling skills as his ability to bowl the yorkers in the slog overs has really helped the Knights.
For SRH, the issue is far more severe. Nothing seems to have worked for them this season — not in phase one or second. A win over Rajasthan Royals hinted at a revival of sorts, but SRH went on to lose their next game and it was back to square one for the beleaguered side that lacks cohesiveness on the field and looks divided off it.
If the Sunrisers Hyderabad have to pull off an upset, the overseas quartet of Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder has to click together.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB will target Punjab Kings' fragile...
Punjab Kings — brilliant one day, mediocre the next —... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Rajasthan beat Chennai to keep playoff...
Shivam Dube scores unbeaten 64 as Ruturaj Gaikwad's ton goes in vain READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rohit blames batsmen for Mumbai's...
This is the seventh loss in 12 matches this season for the five-time... READ MORE
-
Football
Townsend cheekily imitates Ronaldo as Everton...
With Ronaldo starting on the bench and not entering until the 57th... READ MORE
-
News
Distance education to go on until Monday in UAE...
Government and private entities will continue to operate as normal READ MORE
-
News
Burj Khalifa marks Mahatma Gandhi's birth...
Gandhi’s birth anniversary is being celebrated worldwide as... READ MORE
-
News
Avoid beaches, valleys, sea: UAE authorities
NCM expecting cyclone to move towards Oman coasts in the next 24 hours READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan tour Expo...
The leaders visited the Saudi, Oman and France pavilions READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66
2 October 2021
News
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs: Minister
2 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies ahead
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony