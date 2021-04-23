- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli
Padikkal scored 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes against RR
India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's performance in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
"The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These Southpaws make it look easy - @devdpd07 @imVkohli @RCBTweets #RCBvsRR #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.
Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL century, shared an unbeaten 181-run opening stand with Kohli to help RCB win the match on Wednesday with nearly four overs remaining.
Padikkal scored 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes. Kohli played second fiddle until the 10th over, looking to rotate strike more than hitting boundaries.
He took off after the 10th over, and ended the match unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls.
Cricket
