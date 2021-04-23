Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on April 23, 2021
Devdutt Padikkal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hundred. (BCCI)

Padikkal scored 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes against RR

India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's performance in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These Southpaws make it look easy - @devdpd07 @imVkohli @RCBTweets #RCBvsRR #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.

Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL century, shared an unbeaten 181-run opening stand with Kohli to help RCB win the match on Wednesday with nearly four overs remaining.

Padikkal scored 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes. Kohli played second fiddle until the 10th over, looking to rotate strike more than hitting boundaries.

He took off after the 10th over, and ended the match unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /article/20110506/ARTICLE/305069883/1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 