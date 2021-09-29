IPL 2021: Sharjah Cricket Stadium unveils world-class VIP experience
The iconic stadium has introduced 11 air-conditioned suites
VIPs will be able to enjoy the world-class action at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium’s new state-of-the-art suites, a press release said.
The iconic stadium has introduced 11 air-conditioned suites complete with a private balcony from where cricket fans can soak in the atmosphere.
Hi-speed WiFi connection, a large screen TV to watch slow motion replays, a personal butler and complimentary food and drink are all included in the VIP package as well as sumptuous buffets laid out in the new VIP grand dining area throughout the day.
Traditionally known for celeb spotting, Sharjah VIP boxes are also certain to play host to former cricketers, movie stars and local heroes.
“The best fans and exciting atmosphere have always been what makes a match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium a truly unique experience. As they say it’s the Sharjah magic, but we don’t rest on our laurels and are continually looking for ways to enhance the matchday experience for players, fans and guests while still honouring the traditions and hospitality that make Sharjah the home of cricket in UAE,” said Khalaf Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
“These new VIP boxes, the newly re-laid wicket block that now accommodates six pitches in the centre, improved parking facilities and a spectacular Royal Suite are just some of the exciting upgrades that will make a trip to Sharjah stadium that much more memorable,” he added.
The stadium is hosting 10 IPL 2021 matches including the Qualifier 2 (October 11) and the Eliminator (October 13) as well as 11 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (October 17-November 14) matches.
