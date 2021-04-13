- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates KKR for 100th IPL win
KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in its first game of the season.
Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch,” tweeted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, along with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.
Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly )@Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 11, 2021
KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in its first game of the season. For the superstar, KKR is rapidly spreading its wings and globally. Recently, he bought the Los Angeles team in USA’s Major League Cricket, which is being promoted on the lines of the Indian Premier League, in partnership with the American Cricket League.
Always quick off the blocks— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 12, 2021
Since 2013, the Knights have won 8/9 of their opening games in the #IPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yTVwIxq475
He also has the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. "For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA,” he said earlier. “We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years."
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch