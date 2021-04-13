IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates KKR for 100th IPL win

KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in its first game of the season.

Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch,” tweeted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, along with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.

KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in its first game of the season. For the superstar, KKR is rapidly spreading its wings and globally. Recently, he bought the Los Angeles team in USA’s Major League Cricket, which is being promoted on the lines of the Indian Premier League, in partnership with the American Cricket League.

Since 2013, the Knights have won 8/9 of their opening games in the #IPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yTVwIxq475 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 12, 2021

He also has the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. "For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA,” he said earlier. “We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years."