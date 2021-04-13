IPL 2021: Sehwag hails young Royals pace bowler Sakariya

In a high-scoring affair, Sakariya managed to leave a lasting impression as he returned with figures of 3-31

Rajasthan Royals young speedster Chetan Sakariya impressed with his calm head against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Monday and even former India batsman Virender Sehwag praised his performance.

In a high-scoring affair, Sakariya managed to leave a lasting impression as he returned with figures of 3-31 even as Punjab Kings posted 221. The youngster managed to take the wickets of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Jhye Richardson.

“Chetan Sakariya’s brother died of suicide a few months ago, his parents didn’t tell him for 10 days as he was playing the SMA trophy. What cricket means to these young men, their families. IPL is a true measure of the Indian dream & some stories of extraordinary grit. Great prospect,” tweeted Sehwag.

Last month, Sakariya had lost his younger brother while he was playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Saurashtra. Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10.2 million in the players’ auction held in February this year.

After the match against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara also praised Sakariya for the composure exhibited by him.

“I think Chetan was just brilliant, his skill was on his display. It was so wonderful to watch a bowler always smiling and always in the game in a high-scoring game,” Sangakkara said.

“He bowled with the new ball and he bowled at the death. Speaks a lot about his skill and attitude, it is great to have him in the side, he is a simple guy, he has had ups and downs in life. He is here to enjoy his cricket, our job is to support him.”