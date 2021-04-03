- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Royals' skipper Samson recalls Sangakkara's cover drive
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson wants to learn as much as he can from RR Director of Cricket and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Rajasthan Royals named Samson as their captain for the 2021 season of IPL after releasing last edition skipper Steve Smith from the squad in January this year.
“Yes, I am very much looking forward to leading the Royals. Definitely, a lot of different thoughts are going through my mind, but I would like to keep it simple. I am happy to take on this role,” the Rajasthan Royals website quoted Samson as saying.
Warming up to captaincy— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 3, 2021
Learning from Sanga
Favourite workout routine @IamSanjuSamson talks about it all! #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021
“To be very honest, until last year, I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Royals,” he added.
Sangakkara is arguably one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen the game of cricket ever produced. Samson not only eyes to learn wicket-keeping skills but every side of the former Sri Lanka skipper’s game which made him one of the best batsmen of the modern era.
“My first memory of Sanga is definitely his cover drive and I loved his batting. This is a dream come true and it was very exciting to know that I will be working so closely with a legend like Kumar Sangakkara,” said Samson.
Enter the team room with us.#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/LiSgwjdJJd— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 3, 2021
“If you look up to people like Rahul Dravid, Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, or Ricky Ponting, they are legends of their time. Everyone was so evenly balanced and everything they did, it looked perfect. I am waiting to learn every side of Sangakkara in this IPL season,” he added.
IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.
