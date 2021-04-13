- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Royals pacer Archer given permission to train
He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer has been given the all-clear by his consultant to resume training as his right hand continues to heal following his operation on March 29.
Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.
He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams.
“It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection,” ECB said in an official statement.
“No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to play,” it added.
It needs to be seen whether Archer makes his way to India to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the business end of the IPL.
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch