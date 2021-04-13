IPL 2021: Royals pacer Archer given permission to train

He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer has been given the all-clear by his consultant to resume training as his right hand continues to heal following his operation on March 29.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams.

“It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection,” ECB said in an official statement.

“No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to play,” it added.

It needs to be seen whether Archer makes his way to India to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the business end of the IPL.