- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Royals face big test without Ben Stokes
The Royals face Delhi Capitals on Thursday
Ben Stokes being ruled out of the tournament after just one match this season (with a fractured finger) is a cruel blow to Rajasthan Royals’ hopes. With Jofra Archer also unsure if his injury will heal in time for him to play even a few matches, the situation looks grim.
Stokes made virtually no impact in the opening match against Punjab Kings, bowling one over for 12 runs, dropping a catch, and then being dismissed for a duck with the team chasing a massive 222 to win. A totally uninspiring performance from the world’s best all-rounder.
Yet, Stokes was the linchpin of the team because of his multi-faceted skills. A great deal of RR’s plans, being masterminded by former Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, would have been built around how to exploit Stokes’s batting and bowling skills to optimum advantage.
Stokes had the class and experience to be the game-changer for RR. Now he’s gone. It’s a major setback without doubt and will compel massive rethink in the highest echelons of the team’s think-tank.
An obvious fall-out of Stokes’s departure is that the burden on Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Chris Morris will grow exponentially. Along with Archer, this was the five-member leadership group on which RR’s aspirations were hoisted.
Archer hasn’t made it to the tournament yet, Stokes has gone within a week, leaving the other three with an onerous task.
Stokes’s departure opens up the door for David Miller, a T20 specialist, but even so, the loss of the champion all-rounder will be felt. More so by skipper Samson, who started off with a brilliant century against Punjab. How he copes with the strain of losing a major player – as captain and batsman -- remains to be seen.
The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in a very healthy situation. Their top order was in raging form when they beat the Chennai Super Kings in stunning fashion. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were brilliant and devastating, providing a scintillating first wicket partnership of 138 at almost 10 runs an over which helped them overhaul the target of 189 with a lot to spare.
Delhi will now be further fortified with Kagiso Rabada – the most prolific wicket-taker last season -- eligible for selection, having completed the quarantine period. Rabada is a menacing fast bowler that could put RR in a lot of trouble.
The dilemma for Delhi, of course, is who to omit from the team that played the first match to accommodate Rabada. Among overseas bowlers, Chris Woakes was impressive in the match and Marcus Stoinis’s all-round abilities have won him a place in the playing XI regularly.
Thursday's match
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Mumbai
6pm
Players To Watch Out For:
RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris
DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch