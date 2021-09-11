IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to reach DC team hotel in Dubai on Sunday
Apart from him, DC have Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel who will also be joining the DC camp from Manchester
Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant is set to walk into the team hotel in Dubai on Sunday night. Like all other Indian players, he too will have to undergo a six-day quarantine before the boys travelling from UK can join the rest of the group in their respective team bubbles.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the franchise confirmed that Pant will reach the DC hotel on Sunday evening. “Pant is reaching Dubai tomorrow night and will undergo a 6-day quarantine just like the other players coming from UK,” the source said.
Apart from him, DC have Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel who will also be joining the DC camp from Manchester.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all franchises that every player coming in from UK will have to undergo six days of hard quarantine before they can join the existing team bubbles in UAE for the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.
“The BCCI has informed us on Friday that every player coming in from UK to UAE will have to undergo six days of quarantine before they can join the team bubbles. Obviously the bubble to bubble transfer from UK to UAE no longer stands keeping in mind the current scenario,” the official said.
With the final Test between India and England in Manchester cancelled, IPL franchises on Friday got in touch with charter companies to fly out their players from Manchester to UAE for the resumption of the cash-rich league.
The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.
The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.
