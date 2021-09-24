Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB-CSK game delayed by UAE sandstorm

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on September 24, 2021
The game between RCB and CSK has been delayed due to poor weather conditions in Sharjah. (BCCI)

The match officials will inspect the conditions again before taking a decision on the start of the match, BCCI tweeted

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings has been delayed due to a sandstorm on Friday.

The match officials will inspect the conditions again before taking a decision on the start of the match, BCCI tweeted.




