IPL 2021: RCB beat MI by two wickets in last-over thriller

It was an all too familiar collapse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore but AB de Villiers played a magical knock yet again as they nicked a thriller against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL tournament opener in Chennai on Friday night.

Chasing a target of 160 and needing seven off the last over bowled by Marco Jansen, it was high drama as AB de Villiers was run out while attempting a double. RCB required two from two and they got a leg bye before bowling hero Harshal Patel scampered through for the winning run.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore medium pacer Patel scythed through the Mumbai Indians strong batting line-up to restrict them to a modest total after the five-time champions were looking good for a score of around 180 or so.

The 30-year-old returned with five wickets, including three in the last over to keep the defending and five-time champions down to 159-9.

Patel accounted for Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, towering West Indian Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen, as RCB conceded just 25 runs in the last four overs.

“The ball started tailing in a bit when I came in the 16th over, and that was my cue. And I executed perfectly,” Patel told the host broadcaster.

“You can't look at the opposition all the time, all you must focus on is your planning and the execution. It was very clear from the beginning that I would bowl two at the death, but luckily I got three. This is my first five-wicket haul in T20s, I've played about a 100 matches. It feels good that it's come against Mumbai. It's a good batting surface but the dimensions of the ground help you take pace off the ball,” he added.

Opener Chris Lynn fell one short of a half-century on his Mumbai Indians debut. Lynn, who turns 31 on Saturday, coshed a 35-ball 49, spiced with four boundaries and three sixes.

Perfectly set up for ABD

It is an all too familiar collapse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore but they still have their magical AB de Villiers out there in the middle. The Mumbai Indians have put a shoe into the door but it ain’t over yet. The onus is on ABD and him alone after Dan Christian becomes Bumrah’s second victim of the night. RCB now 122-6 chasing 160.

Royal Challengers Bangalore in a spot of bother

The Royal Challengers Bangalore in a spot of bother now after Maxwell is caught by countryman Chris Lynn off South African left-arm pacer Marco Jansen after making a 28-ball 39 with the help of three boundaries and two sixes. RCB have lost two big wickets, those of Kohli and now Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed too goes in the same over. Mumbai Indians right back in the contest as RCB slip to 106-5. It is now down to the freak of nature ABD but he is losing partners.

Bumrah prises out King Kohli

After those twin blows early on, the Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed to have got a hold on things with captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell putting together a fine partnership. But just when it was starting to worry the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah got the all important breakthrough and the big one at that — Kohli. Kohli was looking steady but fell leg before after making a decent 33 from 29 deliveries with four boundaries. RCB are 98 for three but they are still in the chase with AB de Villiers joining Maxwell at the crease.

Patidar goes as Maxwell faces tough RCB debut

Rajat Patidar makes a quick run-a-ball eight with one boundary but he’s cleaned up by the warhorse Boult. The 27-year-old inside edges a slower ball onto his off-stump and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are now 46 for two. Glenn Maxwell, who the RCB feel could be their X factor this season, couldn’t have asked for a tougher debut test than this.

Sundar fails, Patidar in at No.3 ahead of ABD

Washington Sundar though is unable to make full use of his promotion up the order as he is caught by Chris Lynn off Krunal Pandya’s bowling, after making a subdued 10 from 16 balls. RCB lose their first wicket for 36 and debutant Rajat Patidar comes in at No.3 ahead of AB de Villiers. It will be interesting to see if the move works as Patidar joins his skipper Virat Kohli.

A new opening pair for Royal Challengers Bangalore

A new opening pair strode out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Captain Virat Kohli, who promoted himself during the England series, with an eye on the T20 World Cup, walked out along with Washington Sundar. Sundar, pushed ahead in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal, was opening in the IPL for the first time but the role isn't new for the bowling all-rounder. The 21-year-old left-hander has opened for Tamil Nadu in first class cricket and also in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He earned a reprieve though off the second ball bowled by left-arm pacer Trent Boult, with Rohit Sharma butter-fingered at second slip.

RCB keep a check on Mumbai Indians

The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to keep a check on the Mumbai Indians with medium pacer Harshal Patel removing Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan leg before. The defending champions had lost five wickets for 146 with two overs left.

Rohit's run-out 'record'

Rohit Sharma, it seems, has a strange love affair with run-outs. The Mumbai Indians skipper, the most successful captain in the IPL, owns an ignominious record of being involved in 36 run outs — the most in the competition. He has been run out himself 11 times, while his partner has run him out on 25 occasions.

RCB bounce back to remove Yadav, Lynn

And just when they had a good partnership going, the Royal Challengers Bangalore manage to end Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav’s alliance. Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson who was bought for a hefty price by RCB, had Yadav edging a cross-seamer to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. Lynn and Yadav’s stand for the second wicket was worth 70 runs. Washington Sundar then pulls off a brilliant catch off his own bowling to leave Lynn one short of a half-century.

Mumbai Indians step on the gas after early blip

After that early blip following Rohit Sharma’s unfortunate run out, the Mumbai Indians found their shape and are now stepping on the gas. Chris Lynn, making his debut for the defending champions, has smacked some lusty hits, while Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut for India during the T20 series against England, playing the ideal foil.

The Mumbai Indians are 83-1 in nine overs at the strategic time-out with Lynn on a 25-ball 40 with three boundaries and three sixes, while Yadav is on 22 from 15 deliveries with three fours.

‘Hitman’ Rohit run out after mix-up

The Mumbai Indians were off to a sedate start before captain Rohit Sharma, playing his 201st IPL match, was run out by his opposite number Virat Kohli after a mix-up with Chris Lynn. It is now down to the big-hitting Australian and Suryakumar Yadav, who has joined him at the crease, to provide the impetus. The Mumbai Indians reached 30-1 in five overs.

‘MIssion 2021’ for Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians have termed it ‘Mission 2021.’ Skipper Rohit Sharma was delighted with the current squad and hoped to continue from where they left off in Dubai.

“The feeling in the camp is absolutely electric and upbeat. It’s the start of a new season, we all know that. So, the guys are very excited to get going. We’ve got some new faces in the squad as well, which is exciting. IPL is always an exciting time and coming off from playing a lot of cricket as well. I think it is going to be a good one this year as well. Hopefully, we can do the right things, we can continue from where we left in Dubai,” said Rohit.

“I’m pretty sure they are all excited just to get out on the park," he added. "They have been in quarantine for seven days and I know how it feels when you come out. The first day, it is just nice just to breathe fresh air, get to be on the park, and do what you love.

"It is good to have Jimmy Neesham for the first time in the MI squad and Adam Milne who has been part of Mumbai before as well. Good to have him back as well. And, of course, Trent (Boult), who played a big part for us last season. We expect nothing less from him this year as well."

IPL 2021: RCB win toss, elect to bowl

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl.

Batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, bowler Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian will be making their debut for RCB, while top order batsman Rajat Patidar comes in for Devdutt Padikkal.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: A cracking contest first up

The action gets going in MS Dhoni’s den — Chennai — but it isn’t the Chennai Super Kings who go first up. Nonetheless, it still is a cracking tournament opener with the blue-and-gold Mumbai Indians squaring off against the red and gold of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The sub-plot is Rohit Sharma and his men eyeing a record sixth title and a third in a row, while current Indian captain Virat Kohli finally hopes to lay his hands on a title that, till now, has proven to be elusive.

Both teams left for the MA Chidambaram Stadium an hour ago and we are almost close to the toss now.

IPL 2021: The tournament returns home

Last year, the IPL was successfully staged in the UAE, and this season, the 14th edition of the tournament, returns home to India. With the IPL being hosted amid the pandemic, matches will be played in six venues — Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

As it was last time, the tournament is being played in a bio-bubble, behind closed doors and with no fans allowed. The scheduling and keeping it down to just six venues have been done to limit the travel for the eight teams.

IPL 2021: It's back!

Hello and a very good evening to all of you in Dubai, the rest of the UAE, and others tuned in from all around the world.

The IPL is back! Six months after the Mumbai Indians downed first-time finalists the Delhi Capitals to waltz to a record fifth title, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the world’s richest and most popular franchise cricket league returns today.

And as always, the Khaleej Times team will be providing coverage throughout the duration of the tournament.

