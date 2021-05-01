- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Rayudu blitz, Moeen, Faf fifties guide CSK to 218-4
Kieron Pollard takes 2-12 but Bumrah leaks 56 runs in four overs, his most expensive spell in the competition
Ambati Rayudu blitzed a quickfire half-century, his first this season, while Moeen Ali and opener Faf du Plessis too scored fifties as the Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth total against defending champions the Mumbai Indians in Match 27 of the IPL on Saturday night.
Rayudu coshed an unbeaten 72 from just 27 deliveries, smoking seven sixes and four boundaries, Moeen cracked 58 from 36 deliveries, spiced with five boundaries and an equal number of sixes, while du Plessis hit a 28-ball 50 with four sixes and two fours, his fourth successive fifty and 20th in the IPL, as the three-time winners recovered from an early blip and mini-collapse in the middle, to rack up 218-4 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.
The Chennai Super Kings lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad early but du Plessis and Moeen forged together a 108-run stand for the second wicket, from just 61 balls.
But they lost three wickets in the space of two overs as Mumbai Indians pulled things back a bit. After Jasprit Bumrah had Moeen caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard struck twin blows, removing du Plessis and Suresh Raina, who was playing his 200th game, off consecutive deliveries.
But Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja reignited the innings with the former going for broke against the Mumbai Indians bowling attack. He hit them to all parts of the park and brought up his fifty from just 20 balls.
The pair also came up with a mammoth 102-run partnership from just 56 balls, for the unbroken fifth wicket. Jadeja remained not out on a run-a-ball 22 with two fours.
Jasprit Bumrah leaked 56 runs in his four overs, taking one wicket — his most expensive spell in the competition.
The Mumbai Indians made two changes with Jimmy Neesham replacing Jayant Yadav, while Dhawal Kulkarni came in for Nathan Coulter-Nile. Neesham, who previously played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), was bought during the mini-auction and was playing his first game of the season.
The Chennai Super Kings went in with the same line-up that had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rayudu blitz, Moeen, Faf fifties guide...
Kieron Pollard takes 2-12 but Bumrah leaks 56 runs in four overs, his ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: The Pandyas’ gesture in fight...
They will donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India READ MORE
-
Football
Aguero fires Man City to brink of title
Pep Guardiola’s side were totally dominant but missing a... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs ...
Pakistan took a big 250-run lead in the first innings with Fawad Alam ... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE announces marking policy for class 10 board...
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day