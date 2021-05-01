IPL 2021: Rayudu blitz, Moeen, Faf fifties guide CSK to 218-4

Kieron Pollard takes 2-12 but Bumrah leaks 56 runs in four overs, his most expensive spell in the competition

Ambati Rayudu blitzed a quickfire half-century, his first this season, while Moeen Ali and opener Faf du Plessis too scored fifties as the Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth total against defending champions the Mumbai Indians in Match 27 of the IPL on Saturday night.

Rayudu coshed an unbeaten 72 from just 27 deliveries, smoking seven sixes and four boundaries, Moeen cracked 58 from 36 deliveries, spiced with five boundaries and an equal number of sixes, while du Plessis hit a 28-ball 50 with four sixes and two fours, his fourth successive fifty and 20th in the IPL, as the three-time winners recovered from an early blip and mini-collapse in the middle, to rack up 218-4 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

The Chennai Super Kings lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad early but du Plessis and Moeen forged together a 108-run stand for the second wicket, from just 61 balls.

But they lost three wickets in the space of two overs as Mumbai Indians pulled things back a bit. After Jasprit Bumrah had Moeen caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard struck twin blows, removing du Plessis and Suresh Raina, who was playing his 200th game, off consecutive deliveries.

But Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja reignited the innings with the former going for broke against the Mumbai Indians bowling attack. He hit them to all parts of the park and brought up his fifty from just 20 balls.

The pair also came up with a mammoth 102-run partnership from just 56 balls, for the unbroken fifth wicket. Jadeja remained not out on a run-a-ball 22 with two fours.

Jasprit Bumrah leaked 56 runs in his four overs, taking one wicket — his most expensive spell in the competition.

The Mumbai Indians made two changes with Jimmy Neesham replacing Jayant Yadav, while Dhawal Kulkarni came in for Nathan Coulter-Nile. Neesham, who previously played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), was bought during the mini-auction and was playing his first game of the season.

The Chennai Super Kings went in with the same line-up that had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad.

