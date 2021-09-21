Cricket
IPL 2021: Rajasthan stun Punjab in dramatic last-over finish

ANI/Dubai
Filed on September 21, 2021
Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals appeals for a wicket. (ANI)

The dramatic win helped Rajasthan retain the fifth position in the points table

Rajasthan Royals' pace bowler Kartik Tyagi produced a memorable last-over to help his team beat Punjab Kings by two runs in a dramatic Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Tuesday.

Tyagi (2/29) took two wickets, giving away only only two runs in the final over when Punjab, chasing 186, were in a commanding position at 182 for two with six balls to go.

The dramatic win helped Rajasthan retain the fifth position in the points table.

Earlier, Mahipal Lomror and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals made 185 all out in 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.




