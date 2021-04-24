- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings skipper Rahul not looking too far ahead
We are still a young team and it is important to be patient, he says
A new name and a new season but it had almost seemed a mirror image of last year for the rechristened Punjab Kings. Following their last-ball win in their opening fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, they had gone three matches without a win, suffering defeats against the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
But the Punjab Kings stopped the downward spiral against reigning champions the Mumbai Indians in Chennai, with a fine all-round performance.
A much-needed victory it was and it couldn’t have come at a better time but KL Rahul felt there is more that needs to be done and the Punjab Kings skipper was not looking too far ahead.
“We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. Slowly, we are coming together as a team. We are still a young team. Every year we keep bringing in newer guys. It's important to be patient,” said Rahul, who was the Man of the Match.
Captain @klrahul11 bags the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 60* as #PBKS win by 9 wickets to register their second win of #VIVOIPL 2021.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021
Scorecard - https://t.co/KCBEyHFVDN pic.twitter.com/ycZRsxJ0zP
After the bowling attack was impeccable in keeping down the strong Mumbai Indians batting line-up to 131, Rahul led the way with an unbeaten half-century, his 24th in the tournament.
Rahul was pleased with how some of the players like Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi had come about.
Shahrukh Khan, the Tamil Nadu finisher, had scored a battling 47 the other night against the Chennai Super Kings, while Hooda, who apart from making 64 against the Rajasthan Royals, took one for 15 in his three overs against the Mumbai Indians. Bishnoi, playing his first game of the season, picked up two for 21 in his four overs against Mumbai.
“The guys we have backed and given opportunities are slowly coming through. Hooda has been playing really well, Shahrukh got an opportunity and he's been batting really well, Bishnoi came in this game and the way he bowled was brilliant. Fingers crossed, hopefully we can keep climbing and keep getting two points every game,” the 29-year-old said.
“I am sure it gives him (Bishnoi) a lot of confidence. He unfortunately missed the first few games, he's been working really hard with Anil bhai. There were a few things he needed to correct and he's been somebody who's brave, that's very good to see. He held his composure and bowled really well,” he added.
Rahul also praised ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle for his calming presence. It was a different kind of knock from the West Indian with the Jamaican making an unbeaten 43 from 35 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.
“I felt that the wicket was sticky. I felt that the bowlers always were under pressure, it was important that they bowled on a wicket like this early. We had heard that there was a lot of dew here. I felt like that could play a part. The drier ball started to grip, when it turns and bounces like that, it gets really hard. It was good of Chris that he got through that period. He was always confident that he could make it up. He knew whom to target. That's what you get with Chris, not just destructive batting but also experience of so many years playing T20 cricket,” explained Rahul.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Hope wickets don’t get worse,...
Chennai have produced low-scoring games this season READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Pogacar and Team UAE cleared for Liege-Bastogne-...
UAE Team Emirates said on Saturday that following Covid-19 tests... READ MORE
-
Football
Everton victory compounds Arsenal misery as fans...
German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in... READ MORE
-
Golf
Tiger Woods shares first photo since accident
In the photo, Woods is using a pair of crutches and has a cast on his ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli