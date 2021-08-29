IPL 2021: Punjab Kings leave for Dubai
Punjab is currently ranked sixth in the points table with three wins and five losses in eight matches
IPL 2014 runners-up Punjab Kings have left for Dubai from Mumbai on Sunday. After reaching the city, they will undergo the mandatory six-day hotel quarantine before starting their training for the second leg of IPL 2021.
The franchise took to social media to share the pictures of their players Shahrukh Khan, Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer in travel gear inside the flight before taking off for Dubai. "Time to TAKE OFF! (aeroplane sign) #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021," read the caption on the post.
On Saturday, the Indian players, support staff and management of the team had assembled in Mumbai before their departure to UAE. Punjab will be the fifth franchise to land in the gulf country ahead of the remaining matches of IPL 2021.
Earlier, Punjab had signed Australian pacer Nathan Ellis and England spinner Adil Rashid as replacements for Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. This will be the first stint in the IPL for both Ellis and Rashid.
Punjab is currently ranked sixth in the points table with three wins and five losses in eight matches. They will start their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
