IPL 2021: Players, teams, Aussie media join war on Covid

Sachin Tendulkar, who recently recovered from Covid-19, also made a significant contribution

With just 28 runs from six innings, Punjab Kings’ Nicholas Pooran may not have illuminated the 2021 IPL, but the West Indies batsman’s one generous act could play its own small part in steering humanity out of a dark tunnel.

Deeply saddened by the harrowing second wave of the Covid-19 that has crippled India, Pooran has decided to contribute a part of his IPL salary to help India fight the menace of coronavirus.

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran wrote on Twitter.

India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave, with the country recording more than 300,000 daily cases.

Scores of people are dying every day, with many of them losing their lives due to an acute shortage of life-saving equipment as hospitals have run out of beds and oxygen.

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat would also be donating 10 per cent of his IPL salary to help people in need.

"I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places,” the left-arm pace bowler said on Twitter.

The announcements from Pooran and Unadkat came after Pat Cummins, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian fast bowler, donated $50,000 to India’s fight against coronavirus.

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who recently recovered from Covid-19, also made a significant contribution on Thursday.

Among the franchises, the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have donated funds for the Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst.



Complete details #RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021

And on Friday, Punjab Kings also pledged to provide oxygen concentrators in the country.

To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/sZs5B1NDij — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021

“To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona”,” Punjab Kings wrote on Twitter.

ANNOUNCEMENT



Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation. #DilDikhaDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/5brZ3o2NnP — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

Then in a heartwarming gesture, Australian Cricket Media Association donated $4,200 on Friday to help India fight the deadly second wave.

“The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation https://covid.giveindia.org Please support in any way you can,” journalist Ben Horne wrote on Twitter.

The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation https://t.co/XK7VHCy7EL Please support in any way you can — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) April 30, 2021