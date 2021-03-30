IPL 2021: Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in Iyer's absence

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said that recent successes against Australia and England would give Pant the confidence to lead Delhi

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will replace the injured Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the franchise confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to the final of the IPL 2020 season, had dislocated his left shoulder during the recently-concluded ODI series between India and England.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said that recent successes against Australia and England will give Pant the confidence to lead Delhi.

ANNOUNCEMENT



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 @ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence #YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started," said Ponting, the former Australia skipper.

Pant had, in the recent past, cemented his place as India's all-format wicketkeeper-batsman.

He played a key role in India's Test series win against Australia (away) and England (home).

His 97 on the fifth day of the third Test in Sydney helped India earn a draw and then his 89 not out on the fifth and final day of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane helped India achieve a historic Test and series win.

He also made 101 in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad earlier this month to turn the game around for India.

Based on his outstanding form in Test matches, he was picked for the two white-ball series against England where he excelled again.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said after being named captain on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iyer said he had expected Pant to replace him.

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job," said Iyer.