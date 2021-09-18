IPL 2021: Pant, Ashwin, Prithvi begin training with Delhi Capital
Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Delhi Capitals players, who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England, have begun training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav all took part in their first nets session on Friday evening following the completion of quarantine.
Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches in his first-ever IPL season in 2020 has said it will be important to take it match by match in the second half of the cash-rich league.
“It was here where things started to happen for me in the IPL, but I am looking to take it match by match this season. There’s a lot coming up, even after the IPL. We have to try and remember what we did here the last time we were here and try and implement that again. Hopefully, we can repeat what we did in the UAE the last time we were here,” said the 27-year-old.
The fast bowler added that the second half of the IPL 2021 season will be completely different from the first half of the season, “What worked at one place is not going to work at another place so we have to take it game by game. The upcoming games in the UAE are going to be completely different from the games we had earlier in the season. Maybe teams will field different strategies in the second half of the tournament. We have to be switched on now and just be ready,” he said.
Nortje expressed that playing the IPL before the T20 World Cup in the UAE is certainly a big advantage for all T20I players.
IPL 2021 resumes with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
-
Cricket
Time to forge fresh combinations and new...
The IPL is obviously a hugely important fixture for every Indian... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL resumes in UAE after Covid-19 disruption
Bangalore, still chasing their maiden title, began strongly this year ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Power-hitting has become a super strength for...
England’s Liam Livingstone is back in the IPL, and means... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis...
Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as ‘Mamiya’ a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 471 cases, 604 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 80.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband needed for travellers in...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19