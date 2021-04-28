IPL 2021: Pandey, Warner help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 171-3

Warner becomes fourth player to reach 10,000 runs in T20s and first to 50 fifties in the tournament

Manish Pandey and opener David Warner scored half-centuries to help the Sunrisers Hyderabad post a decent total against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 23 of the IPL in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

Pandey scored 61 from 46 balls which had five fours and a six, while Warner, the Sunrisers skipper, made 57 from 55 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and two sixes as the 2016 champions came up with 171-3 at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Kane Williamson, who had made a valiant unbeaten half-century against the Delhi Capitals in the previous game that went to a Super Over, carted an unbeaten 10-ball 26 with four boundaries and a six. Kedhar Jadhav made an unbeaten 12 from four balls with a boundary and a six.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi took 2-35.

After keeping it tight for a large part of the game, #CSK concede 44 runs in the last 18 balls as #SRH get 171-3 from their 20 overs.



Stay tuned for the chase. https://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/I9xYLdYZQw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021

Southpaw Warner became the fourth player after West Indian pair Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik to reach 10,000 runs in T20s. The Australian also became the first player to reach 50 fifties in the tournament and also reached the landmark of 200 sixes.

Pandey, who was playing his 150th match in the IPL, and Warner were involved in a 106-run partnership from 87 deliveries for the second wicket after opener Jonny Bairstow had fallen for seven.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who had missed the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore due to a hamstring issue, returned to replace Imran Tahir, while Lungi Ngidi came in for Dwayne Bravo, for the Chennai Super Kings.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad too made two changes with Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma returning to the line-up in place of Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma.

james@khaleejtimes.com