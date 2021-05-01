IPL 2021: Nothing much to choose between Rajasthan and Hyderabad

Rajasthan are in dire need for Jos Buttler to fire

The two bottom teams clash to try and emerge from the despondent situation they find themselves in this season. Rajasthan Royals have one more win that Sunrisers, but when overall performance in the first three weeks is concerned, there is not much to choose between the two.

A batsman of svelte strokeplay and terrific improvisations, Buttler has flattered to deceive so far, spurning some good starts when he's had them, otherwise falling for dismayingly low scores.

The franchise has been badly hit by injuries (Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes) and Covid-related departures of overseas players (Liam Livingston and Andrew Tye), which means the responsibility on the likes of Buttler, David Miller, Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris is greater.

Of these, the last two have done well. Morris has picked up wickets at crucial moments, and the left arm Bangladesh pace bowler had been very good where he has been asked to bowl – at the start, middle overs or death. Buttler and Morris, however, haven’t performed to potential, which has increased the burden on Sanju Samson. The young captain has batted with maturity in the last couple of games, but RR need more runs from other batsmen. In bowling, the spin department looks weak. Rahul Tewatia’s leg spin has been innocuous. Including seasoned Shreyas Gopal, especially since spinners are thriving, may not be a bad move.If anything, SRH have more problems. In spite of having David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey in the side, the batting has not lived up to expectation. There has been little support from the other batsmen, and the finishing especially has been poor.

The strike rates of Warner and Pandey have also been a concern and there is a case to recall young, hard-hitting Kashmiri Abdul Samad for quick runs towards the end of the innings.

In bowling too, SRH are struggling. Take away the redoubtable Rashid Khan, and the attack looks threadbare. With Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan out because of injury, SRH’s attack has been fodder for the opponents. Experienced Jason Holder unfortunately does not fit in unless an overseas batsman is benched. As with Samad in the batting, SRH could consider Basil Thampi who can work up good pace, and has sufficient experience of playing in the league. SRH are skating on thin ice. Another defeat could leave them only with a remote mathematical possibility to make it to the play-offs.

Players To Watch Out For:

RR: Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH: Williamson, Rashid Khan, David Warner