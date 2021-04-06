- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Nortje, Rabada arrive in Mumbai to join DC squad
Last week, the members of the squad started training outdoors after completing their seven-day quarantine in Mumbai.
South Africa pace duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Delhi Capitals posted a photo of the duo on Twitter and the franchise captioned the post as: “Name this duo that has just arrived back to our DC Family. Wrong answers only.”
Last week, the members of the squad started training outdoors after completing their seven-day quarantine in Mumbai.
On Saturday, DC’s assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, who attended his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, expressed that the franchise is aiming for nothing short of winning the title.
“We want to go one step further this year and that’s the Delhi Capi’ team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL,” said the 40-year-old in an official DC release.
The assistant coach also added that the DC focussed on taking catches under lights during their practice session on Saturday.
“The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group, we decided to focus on fielding skills in today’s practice session. The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane,” he added.
Rishabh Pant-led DC will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested